B Sweet by bkbinthecity
Photo 3267

B Sweet

This is a window display at a candy store at the Premier Outlet Mall in Edmonton
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
895% complete

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Love love love it! How fun to see this!!!
August 21st, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Love the sweets.
August 21st, 2020  
