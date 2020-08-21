Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3268
A Friendly Fellow
Came across this fellow on our way into the mall today
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3268
photos
324
followers
394
following
895% complete
View this month »
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
21st August 2020 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fun
,
mall
,
mascot
PhylM-S
ace
timing... I clicked on and this filled my screen... and it made me smile. Thank you for sharing this charming slice of life. I needed it.
August 22nd, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Ha! Made me smile too...
August 22nd, 2020
Wyomingsister
Hopefully no calories attached!!
Cute pic!
August 22nd, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
I'm still only imagining what a mall looks like now. A friendly fellow would be a nice touch.
August 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Cute pic!