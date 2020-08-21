Previous
Next
A Friendly Fellow by bkbinthecity
Photo 3268

A Friendly Fellow

Came across this fellow on our way into the mall today
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
895% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
timing... I clicked on and this filled my screen... and it made me smile. Thank you for sharing this charming slice of life. I needed it.
August 22nd, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Ha! Made me smile too...
August 22nd, 2020  
Wyomingsister
Hopefully no calories attached!!
Cute pic!
August 22nd, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
I'm still only imagining what a mall looks like now. A friendly fellow would be a nice touch.
August 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise