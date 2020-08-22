Previous
Looking At The City by bkbinthecity
Photo 3269

Looking At The City

Today on our way home from doing some shopping l decided to make a stop at Strathearn Drive. It is great spot on the Southside that gives some great views of the city. Here was the first viewpoint
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Anne Pancella ace
That's an impressive skyline, and I love your foreground. Fav.
August 23rd, 2020  
