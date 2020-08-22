Sign up
Photo 3269
Looking At The City
Today on our way home from doing some shopping l decided to make a stop at Strathearn Drive. It is great spot on the Southside that gives some great views of the city. Here was the first viewpoint
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
downtown
,
city
,
skyline
Anne Pancella
ace
That's an impressive skyline, and I love your foreground. Fav.
August 23rd, 2020
