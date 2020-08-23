Previous
Building A Bridge by bkbinthecity
Photo 3270

Building A Bridge

Another view of the city from Strathearn Drive. Here you can see the new bridge the city is building as part of the Light Rail Transit expansion.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
895% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I like looking at this view with all its layers and bridge construction is always fascinating to me. I love the engineering of it!
August 24th, 2020  
