Photo 3270
Building A Bridge
Another view of the city from Strathearn Drive. Here you can see the new bridge the city is building as part of the Light Rail Transit expansion.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
bridge
landscape
city
Casablanca
ace
I like looking at this view with all its layers and bridge construction is always fascinating to me. I love the engineering of it!
August 24th, 2020
