Photo 3272
Sitting And Watching
On my way back to the vehicle l spotted these two people sitting on a bench taking in the view
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
picture
landscape
candid
Jenn
ace
Great find
August 26th, 2020
Harbie
ace
Great shot and composition!
August 26th, 2020
Bankmann
ace
Nicely done. You ought to go back here and photograph the scene in different weather conditions and at different times of the year...
August 26th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
And a very nice view it is.
August 26th, 2020
