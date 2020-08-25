Previous
Sitting And Watching by bkbinthecity
Photo 3272

Sitting And Watching

On my way back to the vehicle l spotted these two people sitting on a bench taking in the view
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
896% complete

Jenn ace
Great find
August 26th, 2020  
Harbie ace
Great shot and composition!
August 26th, 2020  
Bankmann ace
Nicely done. You ought to go back here and photograph the scene in different weather conditions and at different times of the year...
August 26th, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
And a very nice view it is.
August 26th, 2020  
