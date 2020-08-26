Sign up
Photo 3273
Don and Ron
We met these two gentlemen yesterday. They help run an organization that set up mobile chapels at the Flying J Truck stops here in Canada.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
truck
stops
chapels
marlboromaam
ace
They look like fine gentlemen! Wonderful thing they to do for the truckers!
August 27th, 2020
