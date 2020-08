Here Comes The Streetcar

This is an older photo. One of Edmonton's popular tourist attraction is the High Level Bridge Streetcar. The Edmonton Radial Railway Company runs the streetcar. They have three in their collection. This one was brought over from Melbourne, Australia.

It was in operation over there from 1947-1997. The railway company brought it over to Edmonton in 2004.

I thought some of my Aussie friends would enjoy this one