Photo 3275
A Little Village
We took Melody's parents to Dutch Delicious Bakery. While we were there l spotted this three little buildings which I decided would make a good shot
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
buildings
,
bakery
,
dutch
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and so very Dutch.
August 29th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Those are so adorable! Great shot!
August 29th, 2020
