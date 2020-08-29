Previous
Proud of the City by bkbinthecity
Photo 3276

Proud of the City

While out running errands we spotted this yard. The people who live here definitely love Edmonton and Canada
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
897% complete

Sylvia du Toit
Well spotted.
August 30th, 2020  
Valerina
Such a cheerful scene!
August 30th, 2020  
