Photo 3276
Proud of the City
While out running errands we spotted this yard. The people who live here definitely love Edmonton and Canada
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
canada
yard
decorations
edmonton
Sylvia du Toit
Well spotted.
August 30th, 2020
Valerina
Such a cheerful scene!
August 30th, 2020
