Previous
Next
Just Imagine by bkbinthecity
Photo 3277

Just Imagine

We went to West Edmonton Mall for Melody to pick up her new eye glasses. While she was doing that l discovered that Lego is opening up a new store here
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
897% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise