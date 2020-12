Year In Review Jan. - Apr.

Here we are in the last few days of 2020. So it is time for my annual Year in Review. Over the next couple of days I will feature pictures l took throughout the year.

Starting on the left and working clockwise

1. An early morning view of one of Edmonton's northside neighborhoods

2. A shot taken on The Fourth Street Promenade

3. A skyline shot of downtown

4. Taken inside the Muttart Conservatory