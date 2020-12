Year in Review May- August

Here is the second collage of my year end review. Starting top left corner and going clockwise.

1. During the pandemic some teachers at a local school thought it would be fun to create a lifesize Monopoly game on a sidewalk.

2. Edmonton's newest bridge.

3. This is some of the scenery at Ezio Faraone Park in downtown Edmonton.

4. A view of the city skyline as see from Strathearn Drive on the southside.