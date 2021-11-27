Previous
Night Lights....City Hall by bkbinthecity
Night Lights....City Hall

Here is Edmonton's City Hall. This is the second building on this site. This building replaced the previous building that opened in 1957. This building opened in 1992
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Christina
Nice looking building!
November 28th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
I like the pyramid roof! Seen it in more of your photos.
November 28th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful city hall, lovely shot and scene.
November 28th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Neat night capture!
November 28th, 2021  
