Photo 3736
Night Lights....City Hall
Here is Edmonton's City Hall. This is the second building on this site. This building replaced the previous building that opened in 1957. This building opened in 1992
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
4
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3736
photos
362
followers
441
following
1023% complete
3729
3730
3731
3732
3733
3734
3735
3736
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
24th November 2021 9:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
hall
,
city
,
architecture
,
building
Christina
Nice looking building!
November 28th, 2021
Ingrid
ace
I like the pyramid roof! Seen it in more of your photos.
November 28th, 2021
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful city hall, lovely shot and scene.
November 28th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Neat night capture!
November 28th, 2021
