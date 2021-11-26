Previous
Night Lights.....The Other Side by bkbinthecity
Photo 3735

Night Lights.....The Other Side

Here is a look at the other side of the artwork from yesterday. Here you get a glimpse of the skyline at night
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
This looks wonderful with all those lights, even the tree is up. Lovely shot.
November 27th, 2021  
