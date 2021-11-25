Previous
Night Lights....Artwork by bkbinthecity
Photo 3734

Night Lights....Artwork

This piece of artwork is on display in front of City Hall. It is part of the displays and decorations that are set up for the holidays
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

