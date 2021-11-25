Sign up
Photo 3734
Night Lights....Artwork
This piece of artwork is on display in front of City Hall. It is part of the displays and decorations that are set up for the holidays
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
hall
city
artwork
