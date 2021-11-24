Previous
Night Lights....Royal Alberta Museum by bkbinthecity
Photo 3733

Night Lights....Royal Alberta Museum

I was in charge of our book study for the Men's Group of our church tonight. On the way home I made a stop downtown to take some pictures.
Here is the Royal Alberta Museum which is part of the Arts District
bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Lovely night scene, at least the snow has melted for now.
November 25th, 2021  
