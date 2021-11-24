Sign up
Photo 3733
Night Lights....Royal Alberta Museum
I was in charge of our book study for the Men's Group of our church tonight. On the way home I made a stop downtown to take some pictures.
Here is the Royal Alberta Museum which is part of the Arts District
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
night
,
museum
,
architecture
,
building
Diana
ace
Lovely night scene, at least the snow has melted for now.
November 25th, 2021
