Christmas at The Mac by bkbinthecity
Christmas at The Mac

For my birthday yesterday Melody took me for dinner at the Confederation Lounge at the Hotel MacDonald. On our way out l took some pictures of the Christmas decorations that the had set up. Here are a few of them for you to enjoy
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
