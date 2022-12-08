Sign up
Photo 4116
Christmas at The Mac
For my birthday yesterday Melody took me for dinner at the Confederation Lounge at the Hotel MacDonald. On our way out l took some pictures of the Christmas decorations that the had set up. Here are a few of them for you to enjoy
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
Tags
christmas
,
hotel
,
decorations
,
lobby
