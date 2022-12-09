Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4117
The Village
Here is another picture from the Hotel MacDonald. This a look at the whole village that was included in yesterday's post
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4117
photos
363
followers
394
following
1127% complete
View this month »
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
4117
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
7th December 2022 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
village
,
decorations
Gosia
ace
Fun
December 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close