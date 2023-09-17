Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4399
On The Avenue
Well the smoke continued to be a problem today. So that means using an older photo as a fill in. This is a portion of the sidewalk along Whyte Avenue
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4399
photos
338
followers
449
following
1205% complete
View this month »
4392
4393
4394
4395
4396
4397
4398
4399
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
4th September 2023 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
sidewalk
,
shops
Beverley
ace
And a lovely colourful clean sidewalk it is, keep safe
September 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close