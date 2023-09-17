Previous
On The Avenue by bkbinthecity
Photo 4399

On The Avenue

Well the smoke continued to be a problem today. So that means using an older photo as a fill in. This is a portion of the sidewalk along Whyte Avenue
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Beverley ace
And a lovely colourful clean sidewalk it is, keep safe
September 18th, 2023  
