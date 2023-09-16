Sign up
Photo 4398
End of the Day
Today we woke up to thick smoke in the city. There are still wildfires burning. So we stayed inside and as a result l am using a picture l took this week of a sunset
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
12
365
Galaxy A54 5G
10th September 2023 7:45pm
sky
,
sunset
,
trees
,
colours
