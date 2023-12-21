Sign up
Previous
Photo 4496
Candy Cane Lane....Frosty's Family
Continuing down Candy Cane Lane we come across this lovely trio of snowmen
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
3
2
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
christmas
,
snowmen
,
frosty
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super festive scene.
December 22nd, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Lovely.
December 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a lovely and happy decoration, great find and shot.
December 22nd, 2023
