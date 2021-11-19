« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 580

 by Ross Scrivener on Nov 19th 2021

1) Do I Have Something in My Teeth? by Taffy

2) Morning red by PhotoCrazy

3) Hedgehog Profile by Shepherdman's Wife

4) Toronto Streetcars by Peter Dulis

5) In an enchanted forest by haskar

6) I Love this Face! by Islandgirl

7) Our Explorer by KWind

8) Female Anna's by Jane Pittenger

9) Grey Heron blowing in the wind by Diana

10) Monet Bridge by KV

11) Fall Leaves and A Friend by gloria jones

12) Still persuing cobwebs by Beryl Lloyd

13) American Gold Finch by Faye Turner

14) Dreamy pink flower......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

15) Sunset in Venice by Caterina

16) Calm by JackieR

17) Evening beach walk by Yoland

18) When You Get There by katy

19) We Had the Clouds Tonight! by Rick

20) new kindy kids by KoalaGardens🐨



