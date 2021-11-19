Official Top 20 Chart - Week 580

1) Do I Have Something in My Teeth? by Taffy
2) Morning red by PhotoCrazy
3) Hedgehog Profile by Shepherdman's Wife
4) Toronto Streetcars by Peter Dulis
5) In an enchanted forest by haskar
6) I Love this Face! by Islandgirl
7) Our Explorer by KWind
8) Female Anna's by Jane Pittenger
9) Grey Heron blowing in the wind by Diana
10) Monet Bridge by KV
11) Fall Leaves and A Friend by gloria jones
12) Still persuing cobwebs by Beryl Lloyd
13) American Gold Finch by Faye Turner
14) Dreamy pink flower......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~
15) Sunset in Venice by Caterina
16) Calm by JackieR
17) Evening beach walk by Yoland
18) When You Get There by katy
19) We Had the Clouds Tonight! by Rick
20) new kindy kids by KoalaGardens🐨
- Do I Have Something in My Teeth? by taffy
- Morning red by photographycrazy
- Hedgehog Profile by shepherdmanswife
- Toronto Streetcars by pdulis
- In an enchanted forest by haskar
- I Love this Face! by radiogirl
- Our Explorer by kwind
- Female Anna's by jgpittenger
- Grey Heron blowing in the wind by ludwigsdiana
- Monet Bridge by kvphoto
- Fall Leaves and A Friend by seattlite
- Still persuing cobwebs by beryl
- American Gold Finch by fayefaye
- Dreamy pink flower......... by ziggy77
- Sunset in Venice by caterina
- Calm by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
- Evening beach walk by yoland
- When You Get There by grammyn
- We Had the Clouds Tonight! by rickster549
- new kindy kids by koalagardens