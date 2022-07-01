« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 612

 by Ross Scrivener on Jul 1st 2022

1) Summer Sunset by *lynn

2) I love bikes by haskar

3) The Beauty in Each Passing Day by Peter Dulis

4) Where's my Mum gone? by Shepherdman's Wife

5) Sunset on Lake Michigan by Debra

6) Green Heron first row seating by Esther Rosenberg

7) Midtgards Svarten by Elisabeth Sæter

8) and they named her Grace by KoalaGardens🐨

9) Garden flowers.......... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

10) Least skipper butterfly by Faye Turner

11) Aloe lined road by Diana

12) Row, Row, Row Your Boat ........ by Babs

13) Milky Way Over the Big Field by Taffy

14) Early heather by Margaret Brown

15) Shipwreck... by julia

16) widow skimmer by amyK

17) The Sun is Shining down by Pam

18) Fence Charm by gloria jones

19) Boys just wanna have fun. by Call me Joe

20) Mighty tower by Leli



Comments
