Official Top 20 Chart - Week 657

 by Ross S. on May 26th 2023

1) Fiddlehead Maze by Peter Dulis

2) The raindrops on the leaf by haskar

3) The Locals by Babs

4) Singing for All to Hear by Milanie

5) About to Pop by Taffy

6) Morning catch by PhotoCrazy

7) Two Brown Pelican Pairs by Jane Pittenger

8) An Amazing Sight by carol white

9) Enjoying the morning sun by Diana

10) Pale Pink by *lynn

11) Swan lake...... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

12) Tulip by gloria jones

13) Hanging on by a thread by Pam

14) Deivid Silva from Brazil at the World Surfing League Surf Pro at the Sydney Northern Beaches. Note that he didn’t fall and went on to win the heat. by John Falconer

15) View from Red Hill by Wylie

16) Almost "Bliss" by April

17) Nightime moon shot by Maggiemae

18) a little Hope in the sun by KoalaGardens🐨

19) And Another One by Carole Sandford

20) Adorable little goslings by Rosie Kind



