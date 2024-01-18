Sign up
Previous
231 / 365
Male House Finch
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
2
3
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
1024
photos
89
followers
79
following
63% complete
View this month »
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
Latest from all albums
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
231
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
2nd Album
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
18th January 2024 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
bird
,
male
,
finch
,
house finch
,
flurries
KV
ace
Stunning.
January 19th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fantastic focus.
January 19th, 2024
