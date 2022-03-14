Previous
Marimekko pillowcase by boxplayer
Marimekko pillowcase

A lovely design on a pillowcase given to us by Finnish cousin K. No other pics today as was back to the grindstone and fairly nose down all day. As the light faded around 5, I hoped I might be able to finish and run off on the bike, but didn't finish till 6.10 so no chance.

3 good things
1. Dave was off today so we had a salad lunch together.
2. Chat on the Italy holiday WhatsApp group about going to the opera - Carmen!
3. Getting time back for all the long days, have got a flexi day off tomorrow.

14 March 2022
Walthamstow E17
14 March 2022

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project.
Lin ace
Love the patterns and colors.
March 14th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Wow, love it - hope you can sleep though with this bright and vivid pattern!
March 14th, 2022  
Agnes
Beautiful design
March 14th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
@busylady it's on the spare bedroom bed, so I'm okay!
March 14th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
This is a very striking pillowcase! That will stand out on the washing line! I like it!
March 14th, 2022  
