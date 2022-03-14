Marimekko pillowcase

A lovely design on a pillowcase given to us by Finnish cousin K. No other pics today as was back to the grindstone and fairly nose down all day. As the light faded around 5, I hoped I might be able to finish and run off on the bike, but didn't finish till 6.10 so no chance.



3 good things

1. Dave was off today so we had a salad lunch together.

2. Chat on the Italy holiday WhatsApp group about going to the opera - Carmen!

3. Getting time back for all the long days, have got a flexi day off tomorrow.



14 March 2022

Walthamstow E17