Birthday card

D and L made a birthday card out of a silly picture from the Irish wedding we all went to a few years ago. His birthday's not until Thursday - so you can save your wishes until then.



Considering yesterday's marathon, I still woke up with an active brain at 5am. A busy day. R and C popped round with little A and B - for the to say goodbye as the children are going to their grandparents in advance of them all moving to Scotland on Wednesday. Very sad.



Sainsbury's delivery, then toast in the garden. I cycled off to look for Walthamstow presents for R and C, but the shops I'd had my eye on were all shut so got some Mother's Ruin gin and E17 chilli bacon jam in the village.



Home, we did a massive clean as my sister, N and R coming tomorrow. Now finally relaxing on the bed uploading pics.



3 good things

1. A cleaner house - we only ever get the hoover out when people are visiting!

2. Lots of lovely cards and the odd present for Dave including some amazing Norwegian aquavit from M and S.

3. Leftover chocolate birthday cake for an afternoon tea treat.



10 April 2022

Walthamstow E17