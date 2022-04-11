Tulips and cheese

As neighbours Richard and C are moving, they donated some flowers they'd been given. N and sister eating cheese this evening just behind.



An up and down day. The headache that had started Sunday morning and lingered seemed to want to still hang around. Worked the morning - handy spot to watch Richard and C's ginormous removals van trying to reverse into the space outside the house and nearly taking out the tree that had caused them some subsidence woes. Took a long lunch but still felt headachey so logged off at 3.



Rested for a while before sister, N and R arrived. Chat over tea before R went to do her Zoom class upstairs and sister and N went to Sainsbury's. Started cooking the lentil and pumpkin soup stew and C arrived for a goodbye drink of white wine, shortly joined by sister and N, as well as Richard back from work. After they'd gone and R has joined us from her class, had the soup stew with fresh bread, salad and prosecco.



Headache seemed to worsen so I left them to it to retire early.



3 good things

1. Richard and C seemed to like their souvenir of Walthamstow going away presents - Mother's Ruin gin and E17 bacon jam. We've also donated a Peppa Pig character that's been sitting in our present box for years.

2. Nigel Slater - his pumpkin and lentil soup stew is a lovely comforting recipe - everything stewed for an hour in rosemary and bay. We end up putting more carrot than pumpkin as we always have a glut.

3. Chocolate and cheese - a naughty treat after a Monday night supper.



11 April 2022

Walthamstow E17