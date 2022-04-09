Beerblefish Brewery taproom

A stop on the truly awesome birthday Walthamstow Grand Day Out for Dave's 60th. It's not until next Thursday - but this was the best Saturday for it, next week being Easter weekend.
Having woken up at 3am and therefore got about 3 hours sleep by the time the alarm went off at 6 - I really thought I wouldn't make it through what was possibly one of the most packed days of my life. And I was the organiser of it all, so only myself to blame.
The itinerary:
8am Breakfast
9-11.45 5-mile walk
11.45 Tea stop at God's Own Junkyard
1-2 Lunch at the street food market in the park
2.30-3 Walthamstow Wetlands walk
3-7 Blackhorse Beer Mile
7- Turkish meal
And I had to marshal everyone from stop to stop - getting harder and harder as more people arrived and more people got merrier.
Made our way to Chingford where we found Keith outside the cafe for breakfast. The only problem (and the only hitch of the day) was that the cafe staff couldn't find the key to let them in. And when they eventually did, the chef didn't arrive till 9 - so breakfast was toast and cake. Not that bad.
By the time we were ready to leave for our 5-mile walk through Epping Forest back to Walthamstow, we were 7 - with Barry, Richard, P and B joining us and Keith. Walk was great. Weather sunny if fresh - but still lots of mud. I managed it very well and didn't feel remotely exhausted after - unlike when we did the recce.
At Wood Street, we found B and D en route to God's Own Junkyard where we stopped to ooh and aah at the neon and have tea. More people joined here including Dave's colleagues S and L - as well as cloggies Alison, Dave H and Jane S.
Walked to the park for street food lunch - some very nice veggie duck bao buns - where we found Anna, L and P. I left them here to go back with the walking poles and boots. Changed at home, and took the chance to deliver the cake to the restaurant.
Got back on the bus and regrouped with the others for the walk through the wetlands and up to the start of the beer mile. This in the old industrial quarter of Walthamstow where some of the old premises have been turned into hip breweries and taprooms.
We managed 5 of the 6 - Hackney, Wild Card, Beerblefish, Signature Brew and Truman's - more and more people joining as we went until we must have been about 35 people. Signature Brew and Truman's were very busy - but we were impressed by their very organised staff who dealt with our huge numbers quickly and efficiently. Dave was relatively steaming by now - drinking only halves, but he likes a strong stout and porter.
By the last brewery - Truman's - it was getting harder for me to marshal everyone and I was losing my voice. And wasn't helped by people suddenly deciding they wanted to go to the meal. But managed to get them all out and into the restaurant - squeezing some extras in.
Restaurant did quite well - if a bit slow with the big numbers. A few people who hadn't done the earlier part of the day met us here including P and T, Rhian, Jane H. Lovely food and they brought out the cake with candles with lots of loud birthday music, embarrassing Dave.
Home after with P and T who'd parked their car near us - and we fell into bed.
Far too many good things to list - how lucky are we. And we didn't come down with Covid - 3 people cancelled on us because of the dreaded lurg.
9 April 2022
Walthamstow E17