Previous
Next
Twins by boxplayer
Photo 1725

Twins

Dave with his old friend from school days, Richard who came to Dave's 60th birthday Grand Day Out. It's startling how similar they now look.

Beerblefish Brewery https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-04-09

10 April 2022
Walthamstow E17
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
472% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise