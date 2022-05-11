Bühler and Co fry-up

I fancied breakfast out this morning after a much better night's sleep - not having to worry about today's work launch.



Decided on Bühler and Co as we'd been a while back and their veggie fry-up had been superb. And it was on Dave's running route. I cycled up there to meet him and we had their veggie fry-up with egg, halloumi, polenta cakes, avocado and parathas. And no yummy mummies in sight - was very quiet.



Spent rest of the afternoon backing up oodles of pics from all the weekends away etc watching the weather get more dismal as rain set in. After a heavy downpour, seems to be easing now.



Looked up Irish car rental prices and was astounded at the cost. We can probably reduce it by thinking about when exactly we want to pick up and drop off.



3 good things

1. An interesting webinar as part of work wellbeing week about preparing for retirement - I have several options available to me from next year should I wish to explore them.

2. Work launch, despite some odd delay, seemed to go live OK and no messages from Alex.

3. Zumba later - hoping rain will have gone before I cycle there.



11 May 2022

Walthamstow E17