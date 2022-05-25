Celebrations

Looks like someone is getting ready for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



Up early to go to mum's and wait with her for BHF to come and collect the sofa and armchairs. Bus was crowded with children from my old school - all togged out in uniform which we hadn't had in my day. A recent innovation apparently after I asked one of them.



An irksome morning as the window my mum had been given for collection was either between 8 and 2 (bad enough) or 8 and 4 - she couldn't remember. Couldn't get hold of the relevant shop by phone - wasn't answering and Google said it was temporarily closed as did the nearby Holloway branch. This was confirmed by their HQ (once I'd got hold of them - they'd had a voicemail saying they were in staff training most of the morning).



But just as we'd made our lunch - Finnish rye bread sandwiches for me and a halloumi pepper for mum - and having zoned out listening to the PM explain why Sue Gray's Partygate report wasn't such a big deal - the guys phoned to say they were half an hour away.



They arrived and in the end couldn't take the sofa as there was some damage we hadn't seen - irritating. Dave will have to go round there next week and break it up so we can throw it away.





3 good things

1. The school kids on the bus were lovely and polite - giving up seats for me and another older woman and thanking the bus driver. It's just an ordinary comprehensive - who said Londoners were rude eh?

2. Nice mooch around the Crouch End charity shops after leaving mum's - though the closing down Indish didn't have much left in stock.

3. Richard who moved away recently is apparently in town and will be popping into the road around 7.30.



25 May 2022

Tottenham N15