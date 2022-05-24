Wet start to the day

On the bridge in St James's Park. Woke up to the sound of heavy rain and that was the pattern of things for the rest of the day. Though it had cleared by the time we left for work, it had started up again as walked through the parks. Jubilee preparations well advanced now with huge stands visible in front of the palace.
At lunchtime, weather took a turn for the worse - the light disappeared with really heavy downpours, huge claps of thunder and lightning. Jennie reported hail as she returned soggy from the park. Dave also had big haily storms.
A first watch for me of Annie Hall. Very clever and amusing though hard to watch fresh, it having generated so much pastiche since it came out.
Thanks for all the faves and nice comments on fishy in the library.
3 good things
1. Raindrops on the park flowers.
2. Asparagus and fresh basil on our pizza.
3. Noticeably lighter in the evenings.