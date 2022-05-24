Previous
Next
Wet start to the day by boxplayer
144 / 365

Wet start to the day

On the bridge in St James's Park. Woke up to the sound of heavy rain and that was the pattern of things for the rest of the day. Though it had cleared by the time we left for work, it had started up again as walked through the parks. Jubilee preparations well advanced now with huge stands visible in front of the palace.

At lunchtime, weather took a turn for the worse - the light disappeared with really heavy downpours, huge claps of thunder and lightning. Jennie reported hail as she returned soggy from the park. Dave also had big haily storms.

A first watch for me of Annie Hall. Very clever and amusing though hard to watch fresh, it having generated so much pastiche since it came out.

Thanks for all the faves and nice comments on fishy in the library.

3 good things
1. Raindrops on the park flowers.
2. Asparagus and fresh basil on our pizza.
3. Noticeably lighter in the evenings.

Wet end to the day https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-05-24

24 May 2022
St James's Park SW1
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great shot and leading line focus on the puddles - makes a great h&h too. It was a crazy weather where I am too - massive hail, thunder et al and sunshine in between
May 24th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise