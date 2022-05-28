Previous
Wingfield Barns by boxplayer
Wingfield Barns

Today's venue for a day of melodeon and other instrument workshops. Back in the day, the East Anglian Traditional Music Trust ran an annual very popular Melodeons and More workshop day and after a hiatus caused by staff changes and not least COVID, it's sort of back albeit in a much reduced form. Not too well attended, but people just aren't coming back in droves, certainly not in this older age bracket.

Packed first thing and drove 2 hours to the venue, lovely converted barns in the middle of Suffolk/Norfolk border nowhere. Melodeon tutor had changed last minute due to illness from Jack Hogsden to Nick Hart - good on him to step in while mid-tour. Two very good workshops looking at how to ornament and harmonise a couple of tunes.

Joining me for lunch, Dave mainly chilled at our Airbnb, a lovely one room lodge above a garage space, beautifully laid out with a balcony. After the workshops, joined the small session and ate pizzas in the evening sunshine. Evening tutor concert was surprisingly excellent being just local acts, tutors and Dave Shepherd who'd been teaching fiddle and ensemble.

Walked back the 10 minutes to the Airbnb, light still in the sky at 10pm, for tea and chocolate.

Good things aplenty.

28 May 2022
Wingfield, Suffolk
Renee Salamon ace
Sounds like incredible fun, enjoy
May 29th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice style of this old barn.
May 29th, 2022  
