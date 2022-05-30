Previous
Getting stuck in by boxplayer
Getting stuck in

Lovely cuddly bumblebee on comfrey in the park on the way to Zumba.

Felt oddly anxious again this morning - just really couldn't fathom why. Maybe odd dreams in the night. And it was coldish and remained so most of the day with short spells of rain. Working from home mainly trying to clear away stuff as I'm off now till next week.

3 good things
1. Zumba outside in a bright spot in the day - rain held off until I'd got home.
2. C got us lovely yellow roses, brightening up the kitchen.
3. Our G6 says Ros and I can claim an allowance for the extra responsibility we've been shouldering since boss has been off.

Jerusalem sage https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-05-30

30 May 2022
Walthamstow E17
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
