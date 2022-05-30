Previous
Jerusalem sage by boxplayer
Jerusalem sage

Or Phlomis fruticosa. These have beautiful structural seed pods once the flowers have gone.

Getting stuck in

30 May 2022
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
