Photo 1761
Jerusalem sage
Or Phlomis fruticosa. These have beautiful structural seed pods once the flowers have gone.
Getting stuck in
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-05-30
30 May 2022
Walthamstow E17
30th May 2022
30th May 22
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6702
photos
130
followers
140
following
482% complete
View this month »
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
Latest from all albums
1758
147
1759
148
1760
149
1761
150
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
30th May 2022 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
park
,
jerusalem sage
,
phlomis fruticosa
