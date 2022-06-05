Hopton's Almshouses

Built in the 18th century originally for poor men of Southwark of good character. A tiny remnant of an older Bankside nestled beneath the more modern buildings. On our walk with the 'A London Inheritance' blog writer exploring the southern riverside between Blackfriars and Tower Bridge, an area that has changed completely even in the last 30-40 years as all the industry died off/moved away and the docks closed.
Very restless night - a trapped bluebottle was buzzing about and the rain started up and continued most of the night. 11am start to the walk from Blackfriars. Fascinating as usual. The guy uses his father's old photos of London from the middle of last century as a basis for his blogs and walks - and he would regularly show us what a particular street looked like back in the day. A mizzly dank day but it never really rained so not bad.
Lots of info too - covering the power stations and gas works that used to line the banks, the area as entertainment centre with playhouses and bear baiting arenas as well as 'stews' or brothels, the many lost watermen's stairs down to the river and the gradual privatisation of once public streets as the riverside has been redeveloped (the stretch by Tower Bridge is owned by a Kuwaiti firm).
Got a bus to Liverpool St after where Dave left me and I went into Eataly to meet old friends Sian and Janet. I met Janet at my first job in the 80s and Sian was her friend. We don't meet up that often Janet now living in California, and especially since COVID, so was a good catch-up. And we're all 60 next year. Eataly was a revelation - takeaway, restaurants and the most wonderful food store. After dining (yummy tonno e cipolle pizza) we wandered the aisles and bought lovely things.
Returning home, caught the last of the mile long street party in the high street.
Learning more about the greatest city in the world and seeing old friends - a day full of good things.