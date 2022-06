After a damp morning, everything in the park was bejewelled with raindrops as I cycled to and from Zumba. Taken by the 'take no prisoners' woman that normally does Pilates. A good workout.3 good things1. The smell on a cool cloudy day after rain - for me that says summer, this is the UK after all.2. New bee stripy tops from Joules on the doorstep when I got home.3. Home working - means I didn't have to brave the tube strike that shut down most of the lines.Choose your name https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-06-06 6 June 2022Walthamstow E17