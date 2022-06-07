Over the fence

This is one of two tortoiseshell siblings belonging to a neighbouring household. They usefully visit us and hunt for our mice and rats, but are ridiculously timid and rarely stop to say hello. Both of them were on the fence as I came out to eat toast in the garden, but one scarpered as soon as she saw me. This one hung around a little longer and jumped down on to the table to sniff my cheese on toast.
Went into work a touch later as the tube strike was just finishing. Long day trying to make a dent in the tasks to prepare for next week's new starter - didn't leave till 7.
3 good things
1. Sun after the last couple of damper days.
2. A real in-person meeting with a colleague and a chance to see some of our former comms colleagues.
3. Dave was up for sardines on toast for supper - very comforting.