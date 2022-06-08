Previous
Another view of the foxgloves by boxplayer
Another view of the foxgloves

Wandered round the garden this morning after early rain and all was damp and dripping and stayed out for breakfast, the sun out a bit between clouds. Set the weather tone for the rest of the day. Accompanied Dave to the dentist so I could book a check-up appointment. All good with his implant work - they should be able to place it next time. Sadly, we saw a dead fox by the side of the pub - obviously knocked down by a car. The white tip of its tail made us worry that it might be Limpy. Was difficult to tell.

Top-up shopping from Lidl after on the bike, before spending more time in the garden reading. Did rouse myself to get back on the bike to Zumba - outside again.

3 good things
1. Walthamstow shopping opportunities - found pretty earrings in the craft shop at Crate for Lara's upcoming birthday.
2. The increasing availability of 'zero waste' shops - checked out the one at Crate.
3. New neighbours brought round a big bunch of flowers and a box of porter and stout to say thanks to Dave for removing their triffid rose bush.

8 June 2022
Walthamstow E17
