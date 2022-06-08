Another view of the foxgloves

Wandered round the garden this morning after early rain and all was damp and dripping and stayed out for breakfast, the sun out a bit between clouds. Set the weather tone for the rest of the day. Accompanied Dave to the dentist so I could book a check-up appointment. All good with his implant work - they should be able to place it next time. Sadly, we saw a dead fox by the side of the pub - obviously knocked down by a car. The white tip of its tail made us worry that it might be Limpy. Was difficult to tell.
Top-up shopping from Lidl after on the bike, before spending more time in the garden reading. Did rouse myself to get back on the bike to Zumba - outside again.
3 good things
1. Walthamstow shopping opportunities - found pretty earrings in the craft shop at Crate for Lara's upcoming birthday.
2. The increasing availability of 'zero waste' shops - checked out the one at Crate.
3. New neighbours brought round a big bunch of flowers and a box of porter and stout to say thanks to Dave for removing their triffid rose bush.