Foxykins morning

When we came back yesterday both Limpy and Foxykins were around. A bright morning and Foxykins was hanging out. So pleasant I had breakfast outside before working from home. Worked late to try and clear all the emails.
Absolutely nothing in the fridge so did a massive online order.
3 good things
1. Foxykins is looking glossy and healthy.
2. Lunchtime cycle around the north wetlands and back to Blackhorse Road in pursuit of gentle exercise and lunch seeing as the fridge was empty. Tried out the Willow Arts Café in the new development opposite the station - a rather delicious breakfast platter.
3. Getting approval for new staff is moving ahead at pace and I got to meet my few starter after my time off.