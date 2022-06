30 Days Wild 2022 Day 28Today's theme was bees but a freshish windy day, albeit with some sun, meant there were fewer around.As well as using lots of EU money to improve the cycle infrastructure in the borough, the council have done a good job of brightening up and wilding the road cutting through the reservoirs from Tottenham Hale to Blackhorse Road. The flowers planted along the whole length have really transformed this rather horrid road.Breakfast plate https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-06-28 Foxykins morning https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-06-28 28 June 2022Walthamstow E17