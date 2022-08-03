This art deco classic of a cinema in Highams Park has been derelict as long as I've been in Walthamstow (24 years). In fact one of the facts on the hoarding is that the last film was shown there some time in the 70s. Anyway looks like it's finally being brought back to life as part of the ubiquitous building of new flats.
An errands and getting-things-done sort of day: taking the bike in for a service; going through all my clothes to see what I've actually got for a hottish holiday; ordering Euros; uploading my photo backup backlog.
For a small place, Highams Park, where I took my bike for its service, has nice cafes and also a small independent bookshop-cum-card shop. Found a couple of excellent books - one with old photos of buses, trams etc in Walthamstow and one on ghost signs. The guy in there (one half of the husband-and-wife team that run the place) saw me pick up the leaflet about the Waltham Forest Music Society and told me he was the chairman and encouraged me to come along.
3 good things
1. Nice veggie breakfast at the Corner Cafe by the station. Lots of toast and butter importantly.
2. Found a couple of pairs of summer trousers that still fit me.
3. Discovered the boquerones I'd found in Lidl's tapas corner in the fridge - maybe they'll be nice instead of anchovies in the salad nicoise later - less salty I think.