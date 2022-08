London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.Some more images from our 365ers Olympic evening out in Stratford. Americans in stars and stripes, Dutch in orange, Team GB supporters in wigs - and the highlight of the evening - the Hungarians, bottom left - singing their own national anthem as the sound was off on the big screen during their compatriot's medal ceremony.Regal https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-03 Collage from photos originally taken 1 August 2012Stratford E20