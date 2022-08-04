London 2012 - Wenlock and Mandeville

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.
The London 2012 mascots. Wenlock was named after Much Wenlock in Shropshire where in 1850 the Wenlock Olympian Society held its first Olympian Games, seen as an inspiration for the modern Olympic games. Mandeville is named after Stoke Mandeville Hospital where in 1948, the hospital organised the first Stoke Mandeville Games, considered to be the precursor to the Paralympics.
Clockwise from top left:
Flower seller Mandeville (in Covent Garden)
Telephone box Wenlock
Sherlock Wenlock
Pearly Mandeville
Big Ben Wenlock
Red bus Wenlock