Photo 1798
Hare krishnas
These guys (well maybe not these specific ones) have been dancing and jangling up and down Oxford Street and its environs as long as I can remember. Part of the furniture.
Chinatown
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-04
London Olympics 2012 memory lane - Wenlock and Mandeville
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-08-04
4 August 2022
Leicester Square WC2
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6850
photos
138
followers
152
following
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
213
1545
214
1546
215
1547
216
1798
Tags
yellow
,
orange
,
krishna
,
hare
,
hare krishnas
Kitty Hawke
ace
That's a nice happy pic.
August 5th, 2022
