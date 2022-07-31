Previous
Next
Fruity lunch by boxplayer
Photo 1797

Fruity lunch

Picked up lots of nice fruit from the International Supermarket and interesting cheeses from Lidl's tapas corner.

Apple and mushroom https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-07-31
London Olympics 2012 https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-07-31

31 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
492% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
That looks yummy....especially those Figs.......
July 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise