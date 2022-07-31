Sign up
Photo 1797
Fruity lunch
Picked up lots of nice fruit from the International Supermarket and interesting cheeses from Lidl's tapas corner.
Apple and mushroom
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-07-31
London Olympics 2012
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-07-31
31 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Tags
fruit
,
cheese
,
lunch
,
garden
,
lentil cake
Kitty Hawke
ace
That looks yummy....especially those Figs.......
July 31st, 2022
