London 2012 - Wenlock and Mandeville

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.
During London 2012, the Olympic mascots, Wenlock and Mandeville, were dotted around London. Here is Victoria Wenlock on the left, Household Cavalry Mandeville on the right - both located in Victoria Tower Gardens in Millbank. The structure behind Mandeville is the Buxton Memorial Fountain, put up in the 19th century to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the British Empire - designed by Gothic revival architect Samuel Sanders Teulon. It was relocated here from Parliament Square mid-20th century.
Wenlock was named after Much Wenlock in Shropshire where in 1850 the Wenlock Olympian Society held its first Olympian Games, seen as an inspiration for the modern Olympic games.
Mandeville is named after Stoke Mandeville Hospital where in 1948, the hospital organised the first Stoke Mandeville Games, considered to be the precursor to the Paralympics.
My diary for this day noted: a tremendous 200m butterfly final won with the tiniest of margins by South African Chad le Clos beating his hero Michael Phelps; Michael Phelps then going on to win the 4x200m relay; Team GB swimmer Michael Jamieson, the women's football team, and the posh horseriding people doing well too.