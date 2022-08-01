London 2012 - Olympic Park

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.
View from the Stratford John Lewis viewing gallery of the stadium, Anish Kapoor's ArcelorMittal Orbit, and the crowds. This was the most wonderful day - the best day of Olympic fever yet - I noted. As I posted up this pic I'd said "I'm still so excited. We went to Stratford!"
Medal news now started to hot up - Helen Glover and Heather Stanning got us a first gold medal in the rowing coxless pair and the men's eight going all out for gold, but managing a very acceptable bronze. And Bradley Wiggins getting gold in the time trial and Chris Froome bronze.
The rest of the excitement of the day was created by actually going to Stratford with 365ers that some of you may remember:
Rest of the diary notes from 1 August 2012:
I rushed into town to meet Rich, Andy and Juliette at Liverpool St - where we caught the train to Stratford. Didn't have tickets for anything but what a fab evening. Westfield, and all around the edge of the park, was heaving with happy, smiling people from all over the world - all togged up in wigs, facepaint and flags.
We watched the swimming in the Heineken bar - highlight was the 200m breaststroke, not just because Michael Jamieson won silver, but because there was a small group of Hungarians who were so excited and overjoyed when Daniel Gyurta won. The sound on the screens wasn't on during the medal ceremony, so they sung their national anthem themselves - fab. And there were also lots of happy, cheering Americans (with their own banner they'd wheel out every time an American won - which was often), Brazilians, Dutch, French (complete with berets) etc.
Photo originally taken 1 August 2012
Stratford E20 (brand new postcode for London)