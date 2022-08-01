The Natural History of Selborne

An absolute classic of nature writing from 18th century amateur naturalist Gilbert White - his letters to fellow nature enthusiasts. So far ahead of his time, using observation throughout the year to understand everything from the importance of worms, the migratory and hibernation habits of birds and animals, to how different geological environments and weather conditions affect areas. The slightly disturbing thing for a modern day reader to get used to is that a lot of the observation is done after shooting the poor creatures.
Builders a-go-go while working from home - guys across the road, guys next door, and the roofers we used last year across the way also.
3 good things
1. Watching the Lionesses celebrating with crowds in Trafalgar Square.
2. Juicy strawberries and figs for lunch pudding.
3. No more work for nigh on 2 weeks.