Previous
Next
The Natural History of Selborne by boxplayer
213 / 365

The Natural History of Selborne

An absolute classic of nature writing from 18th century amateur naturalist Gilbert White - his letters to fellow nature enthusiasts. So far ahead of his time, using observation throughout the year to understand everything from the importance of worms, the migratory and hibernation habits of birds and animals, to how different geological environments and weather conditions affect areas. The slightly disturbing thing for a modern day reader to get used to is that a lot of the observation is done after shooting the poor creatures.

Builders a-go-go while working from home - guys across the road, guys next door, and the roofers we used last year across the way also.

3 good things
1. Watching the Lionesses celebrating with crowds in Trafalgar Square.
2. Juicy strawberries and figs for lunch pudding.
3. No more work for nigh on 2 weeks.

London Olympics 2012 memory lane - Olympic Park https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-08-01

1 August 2022
Walthamstow E17
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise